Workers end strike at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

US.- After more than 60 days of strike action, the Culinary Workers Union has reached a five-year agreement for about 700 employees at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The union said the deal was ratified with a unanimous vote yesterday (January 22).

The deal puts an end to a strike that began on November 15 and saw picket lines in front of hotel doors and along a route between the main tourist corridor and the city’s international airport. The union published a joint statement on the social network X reporting that Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and the Bartenders Union Local 165 had an agreement on terms.

The previous contract with Virgin Hotels expired in June 2023. Unite Here affiliates Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 represent 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno, including employees on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.

