Greentube presents its latest release: Fruit King Super Cash

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, enters a vibrant world of fruity rewards and golden opportunities with its latest slot endeavour, Fruit King Super Cash.

Set across a 5×3 grid, colourful fruits, bells, bars and joker symbols adorn the reels, with plenty of delicious features, including the Stacked Joker Wilds and Cash Spins Feature, enriching the gaming experience, offering players the chance to score bountiful wins.

The Cash Spins feature resembles a classic hold & spin-style mechanic and is triggered by landing six or more gold coin symbols, awarding three free spins.

Any subsequent gold coins that land during the feature stick to the reels, resetting the spin counter back to three.

Each coin carries either a prize value or a bonus. Collecting all 15 gold coins during the feature awards the coveted grand bonus of 5400x the bet, alongside all accumulated prizes.

Stacked Joker Wild symbols appear on reels two, three, four and five, substituting for all symbols except gold coins to enhance win potential.

Sparkling coins are added to the riches on offer, carrying higher prize values for even bigger thrills.

The game is the latest addition to Greentube’s diverse and ever-growing portfolio, delivering fresh gameplay and delectable winning opportunities that continue to grab the attention of players globally.

Bernd Baumert, director of games production and operations at Greentube, said: “With Fruit King Super Cash, we’ve taken the charm of classic fruit slots and elevated it with exciting new features and enhanced win potential.

“This game offers a perfect balance of nostalgia and modern gameplay mechanics, ensuring players will be both entertained and rewarded. We’re excited to see this vibrant addition bring a splash of colour to our portfolio and resonate with fans worldwide.”