1spin4win introduces new slot Leonardo’s Secret honouring Da Vinci’s legacy

This Renaissance-themed slot blends historical motifs with modern steampunk elements to create a unique and captivating gameplay experience.

Press release.- 1spin4win has announced the release of its newest online slot, Leonardo’s Secret, inspired by the brilliance of one of history’s greatest minds, Leonardo da Vinci.

Set in a workshop filled with echoes of Da Vinci’s ingenuity, Leonardo’s Secret captures the spirit of discovery through its design and gameplay. Symbols such as the aerial screw, glider, golden dodecahedrons, and gem-encrusted brooches evoke the atmosphere of Renaissance invention. Steampunk-inspired elements enhance the game’s visual appeal, combining historical themes with a modern twist.

With high volatility, a maximum multiplier of x2,100, an RTP of 97.3 per cent, and 243 pay lines, the slot offers players an engaging and rewarding experience. A round of Bonus Spins is triggered when at least 3 Coin symbols appear during the main game. This unlocks 10 Bonus Spins, during which each spin may bring up to 15 instant Coin wins. Coin values vary, with potential multipliers ranging from x1 to x100, creating opportunities for significant rewards. Additionally, players can look forward to two fixed Jackpots in the Bonus round, providing multipliers of x100 and x1,000 of the stake.

Olga Bogdanova, the art director at 1spin4win, commented, “Leonardo da Vinci’s work has inspired generations, and we wanted to bring that spirit of curiosity and creativity into this game.”

Then, she added: “When designing Leonardo’s Secret, we knew the Win Spins mechanic was the perfect choice. It’s a player-favourite feature that keeps every spin engaging, making it the perfect way to honour Da Vinci’s legacy of discovery and invention.”