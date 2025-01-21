Digitain announces a new partnership with the Museum LEGENDS

Digitain will be hosting an exclusive pop-up museum right at the heart of its stand 5J30 at ICE Barcelona.

Press release.- Digitain has announced a new partnership with the Museum LEGENDS, presented by LaLiga, debuting at ICE Barcelona 2025. As pioneers of this unique concept, Digitain is bringing football history to life by hosting an exclusive pop-up museum at the heart of its stand 5J30.

For the first time, visitors can marvel at iconic memorabilia from football legends and timeless icons, including Pele, Maradona, Messi, Ronaldo, Figo, and many more. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will showcase treasured items that define the legacy of the world’s greatest footballers.

The Museum area at Digitain stand will be open to the public from January 20 to 22, 2025. Whether for fans or simple curiosity, this exhibit is a must-see.

Laura Valdeolivas, CEO of LEGENDS: “We are thrilled to partner with Digitain for this groundbreaking initiative. Bringing the rich history of football legends to life at ICE Barcelona 2025 aligns with our mission to celebrate the beautiful game and its icons. This collaboration with Digitain represents an innovative way to connect fans and industry professionals with football’s storied past.”

Aregnaz Hakobyan, CMO of Digitain Group: “Digitain has always been at the forefront of innovation, and this exclusive partnership with the Museum of Legends powered by LaLiga exemplifies our vision of creating unique, memorable experiences. Hosting this pop-up museum is not just about showcasing history; it’s about inspiring fans and celebrating the legacy of football legends. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our stand at ICE Barcelona.”

