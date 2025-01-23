Relax Gaming unlocks medieval fortunes with Camelot Cash

The aggregator brings Arthurian legend to life with a host of engaging features.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has launched Camelot Cash, a folklore-inspired slot that takes players on a quest to uncover legendary treasures worth up to 5,000x their bet.

Following on from the success of popular titles, Immortal 5 and Winter Champions, Relax Gaming brings the Arthurian legend to life with a host of engaging features.

The game’s Cash symbol awards instant wins when part of a winning line, multiplying the value shown by the player’s bet. Landing three or more Bonus Wilds, which also serve as wild symbols, activates the Free Spins feature. Players can earn 8, 16, or 24 Free Spins, with each level awarding up to three expanding symbols.

During the free spins, at least one expanding symbol guarantees additional win opportunities by covering the reel and paying out even if the symbols are not connected from left to right.

Landing more bonus wilds can reactivate additional free spins and expand symbols, keeping players engaged and the action alive. With its familiar mechanics and rewarding features, Camelot Cash is a versatile addition to any operator’s portfolio, designed to attract and retain a broad player base.