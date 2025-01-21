Evolution takes part in ICE Barcelona

Evolution is showcasing Ice Fishing live game show and 110-plus new live casino, RNG, and slot titles for 2025.

Press release.- Evolution Group is showcasing numerous headline games from its 110-plus planned new releases for 2025 at ICE Barcelona, 20–22 January, stand #2D20. All of the Group’s eight brands — Evolution, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Ezugi, Nolimit City, Big Time Gaming, DigiWheel and Livespins — are featured, representing the very best in innovative online live casino, RNG and slots at ICE’s exciting debut in the city.

Major releases from Evolution are being premiered, including Ice Fishing, Marble Race, Race Track, Fireball Roulette, Red Baron, Super Color Game, War and Lightning Bac Bo.

Ice Fishing, described as “a speed game show and Evolution’s coolest virtual money wheel game to date”, gives players a real-time fishing experience and the chance to reel in multiplied wins. Featuring a live game host casting for multiplier-laden fish in icy waters, the game offers instant wins and three unique bonus games where big wins are just a spin away.

More fast-paced action comes in the shape of two very different Evolution racing titles. Marble Race, a “game of pure action that’s as fun to watch as it is to take part in”, sees colourful marbles hurtle around a custom-made race track created exclusively by Evolution. Race Track is an RNG retro horse racing game inspired by ’80s arcade games, with dynamic bet spots and personalised stats for players. Fireball Roulette, which builds on the Fireball bonus game in Evolution’s Lightning Storm, promises to be 2025’s hottest game.

Adding to the live game choice, Ezugi is set to wow visitors with Revolution Roulette, Triple Zero Roulette, and EZ Bingo. Each title has something new and different for operators, with Revolution Roulette’s unique wheel with 2x, 3x and 5x multiplier pockets offering a new spin on the classic game.

In online slots, NetEnt leads with Finn and The Dragon Tales, in which slot favourite Finn is gearing up for his most daring quest yet, battling dragons to claim Golden Keys and unlock hidden worlds. Jack Hammer 4: Chasing The Dragon, Divine Fortune Black and Golden Egg Invaders each deliver their own unique adventures, featuring gangster showdowns, divine riches, and intergalactic UFO encounters respectively.

Red Tiger unleashes Zillard King Megaways, where a monstrous beast evolves through three stages, unlocking Free Spins and summoning electrifying Thunder Wilds. In Serpent King, a new king emerges, continuing the legacy of Primate King and Zillard King. Bass Boss Megaways offers fishing fun with the chance to reel in big fish, and in Gods of Troy Megaways, collecting shields can lead to divine transformations and legendary rewards every 10th spin.

Nolimit City continues to push the boundaries with Tombstone Slaughter and Duck Hunters. Tombstone Slaughter, the latest sequel in the Tombstone series, is a 6-reel slot featuring xNudge® Wilds, Revolver-triggered Cylinder features, Slaughter and Massacre Spins that include El Gordo’s revenge meter that awards unique multipliers and free spins, and a massive max payout of 500,000x the base bet. Duck Hunter features cluster pays, cascading reels, xWays®, Infectious xWays®, Exploding Bombs, and bonus-triggered upgrades in Duck Hunt, Hawk Eye and Big Game Spins.

Big Time Gaming, the creators of Megaways, will unveil Max Megaways 3 and Big Bucks Deluxe. In Max Megaways 3, Join Max on his latest high-stakes mission where the Megadozer delivers Bonus Coins and Free Spins features two doors to choose from. Meanwhile, Big Bucks Deluxe introduces the all-new Megapots mechanic, along with unlimited multipliers in Free Spins and the Hold and Spin.

Finally, for the first time ever, Livespins is streaming live from the Evolution Group stand and showing operators how to socially charge their gaming experiences with interactive and community-driven play.

Todd Haushalter, Evolution’s chief product officer, said: “Yet again, our licensees can look forward to the very best of online gaming from our Group roadmap for 2025. First stop on the journey is ICE, in its new home of Barcelona, where visitors can preview so many of these new games and hear the stories behind them.

“Our lead live title, Ice Fishing, is loaded with little and big surprises and is unlike any live game show we have ever created. Aside from live, of course, we have a host of equally exciting new titles in RNG and slots. In short, we have another mega year in store, and we cannot wait to share it all with customers old and new on stand #2D20 at ICE Barcelona.”