EvenBet Gaming analyses current trends in the poker industry and their impact on the poker club business

The launch of Clubs is a revolutionary moment for online poker, representing a new step in the game’s evolution.

The company has introduced the Clubs feature showing how modern technology can change the online poker experience.

Press release.- The digital transformation happening in the poker industry is rapidly taking online poker to the same level of realism and engagement as traditional poker. With the boundaries between online and real felt getting so blurred, modern digital poker clubs have become a major force in shaping how players interact with the game and creating new opportunities for both players and operators.

EvenBet Gaming has introduced the Clubs feature that shows how modern technology can change the online poker experience while preserving the community aspect that players love. The launch of Clubs is a revolutionary moment for online poker, representing a new step in the game’s evolution.

Global poker trends reshaping the industry

Technological advancements of the past few years and evolving player preferences have shaped the entire online poker landscape. Recognising these trends is important for operators who want to keep their player base engaged.

Technology-driven innovation

With Virtual Reality (VR) technology, the poker world is becoming high-tech and brings a realistic double of a physical poker room into the digital world. Players can read opponents’ body language and engage in social interactions, adding a new dimension to the online game.

Another game-changing force in the poker world is Artificial Intelligence. For operators, AI helps them provide more player-focused gaming experiences, while players can develop their playing strategies much faster with the assistance of AI analytical tools. This technology is particularly useful in club settings where player development and engagement are so important.

Player experience evolution

The industry is evolving and mobile gaming as a trend is still going strong with players demanding seamless cross-platform experiences from the operators. Being able to switch between devices and still have the same gameplay is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. As a result, most platforms are now focusing on mobile-first development strategies.

Another major trend en route is the integration of cryptocurrency. Crypto has not yet become the universal payment method, however, it is a viable alternative payment solution for markets that have strict gambling regulations. Cryptocurrency satisfies the players’ need for quick and safe transactions while being compliant with local restrictions.

The evolution of club poker in the digital age

Club poker is adapting to modern player expectations while maintaining the fundamental community elements that make club poker special. This evolution is on full display in EvenBet’s latest Clubs update, which brings the first-of-its-kind features that bridge the gap between private clubs and traditional cash games.

EvenBet’s Clubs innovation

Clubs is a first-of-its-kind B2B product, it is omni-channel in nature and works across desktop and mobile devices. This is a major step forward in integrating private club and classic cash poker games into a single web client. This update is in line with EvenBet’s recent In-Store release, which builds a solid base for the perfect synergy between clubs and classic games and tournaments.

The platform introduces several groundbreaking features:

Players can participate in all games and tournaments represented on the platform.

Enhanced player acquisition through cross-game promotion capabilities.

Keeping valuable features such as private spaces for internal users.

Game participation is based on other players’ approval.

Sophisticated finance management tools.

The new technology integrates within the Poker Clubs application and gives operators access to detailed data on Club activity and In-Store purchases. This data can be used by the operators to serve players unique offers for further segmentation and personalisation.

Sweepstakes and poker in North American markets

A combination of the sweepstakes model and club poker has created new opportunities in the North American market, the United States and Canada in particular. This method establishes a legal framework for the poker platforms to run in places where real-money poker games are difficult to run online while utilising virtual currency systems that separate casual play from prize-eligible games.

Key features:

Legal status: available in 44+ US states

Age requirement: varies by state

Primary advantage: the ability to exchange tokens for real prizes while maintaining legal compliance

More and more club poker platforms adopt sweepstakes models to expand their reach while complying with local regulations. This typically involves a dual-currency system:

Gold Coins (GC) — the basis of the casual gaming experience. These coins can only be used in free-to-play games and hold no real-world value beyond winning more GC within the platform. They are available for purchase at the internal store.

Sweepstakes Coins (SC) — gives access to winning real prizes. These special coins cannot be purchased directly and are distributed as gifts or bonuses, allowing players to participate in prize-eligible tournaments and games with the potential for real rewards.

This model has been extremely successful in bringing to the table new players who may be reluctant to play on traditional real-money poker platforms.

See also: Key insights from EvenBet Gaming’s 2024 Trend Report

Popular sweepstakes poker games include Texas Hold’em (using two hole cards to create the best possible hand has proven both accessible to newcomers and challenging for poker veterans) and Omaha Poker (dealing players four hole cards and requiring them to use exactly two of these cards along with three community cards to form their hand).

The success of this approach in North America is an indication of how club poker can change form and survive in different regulatory circumstances. This trend fits perfectly with EvenBet’s platform update, which gives operators the tools to run multiple business models, including sweepstakes-based operations.

The future of club poker

With the poker industry still developing, club poker is well-placed to have a key role in the future of online gaming. EvenBet’s Clubs launch is an example of how traditional poker elements can be combined with modern technology to offer new opportunities for operators, improve their products, and attract new players.

Advanced features like cross-game promotions, sophisticated data analytics, and flexible payment options help operators succeed in a growing competitive market. At the same time, the flexibility to evolve to new regulatory environments with models such as sweepstakes poker guarantees that club poker can continue to expand into new markets.

As the industry moves forward, those operators who can make club poker unique while preserving its community focus and leveraging technological trends will succeed. The club poker industry is full of innovation and growth, and platforms like EvenBet Gaming are leading the way in the development of these integral instruments of the gaming business.