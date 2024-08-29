Las Vegas Culinary Union members at Venetian and Palazzo resorts ratify contract

The deal covers over 4,000 hotel and casino workers.

US.- The Las Vegas Culinary Union has announced that members at the Venetian and Palazzo resorts have ratified a contract agreement. Following a year of negotiations, a tentative deal was reached last week.

The agreement covers over 4,000 hotel and casino workers. It is the first time in 25 years of operation that hospitality workers at Venetian and Palazzo will work under a union contract.