Pennsylvania reports record high gaming revenue for 2024

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has reported that combined gaming revenue reached a record high in 2024, crossing the $6bn mark for the first time. Revenue was $6.1bn, up by 7.73 per cent from 2023.

The growth was driven by an increase of over 25 per cent in igaming revenue to $2.2bn. Other sources of revenue are slot machines, table games, sports wagering, video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy contests. According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s report, retail slots revenue decreased by 0.66 per cent year-on-year to $2.44bn while table games revenue decreased by 3.5 per cent to $937m.

The sports wagering handle was $8.42bn, 9.6 per cent above 2023. Revenue increased 11.3 per cent year-on-year to $510.7m.

Tax revenue and the annual slot machine licence operation fees brought in $2.6bn for the state, beating the $2.4bn generated in 2023.



