Counter-advertising can block impact of gambling ads, researchers find

A study found that counter-advertising increased scepticism and gambling decreased the take up of offers.

UK.- Psychologists at Swansea University have published a study into the use of “counter-advertising” as an antidote to gambling ads. It showed 1,200 young adult gamblers a video that increased their scepticism towards gambling ads and decreased their uptake of free offers.

The study was conducted in collaboration with the University of Bristol and CQ University, Australia. It was funded by the Academic Forum for the Study of Gambling (AFSG) and published in the journal Addiction.

The so-called counter ad was designed to use satire and snappy messaging and visuals, which researchers said exposed the strategies used by gambling operators. The effects were tested in online experiment, which found that 21 per cent of participants stopped gambling entirely after watching the ad. Viewers newfound scepticism was found to last at least a month.

Dr Jamie Torrance, the lead researcher at Swansea University said: “Gambling ads are impossible to escape. Whether it’s the 30-second spots plastered all over live sports, the chirpy jingles worming their way into your head during TV breaks, or the endless pop-ups online, the betting industry is always shouting for your attention. It’s no wonder the UK gambling industry spends a jaw-dropping £1.5 billion on gambling advertising each year.”

“This research is timely – with the UK government rolling out a new gambling levy, the nation is grappling with the uncomfortable truth about how deeply embedded betting has become in everyday life. From football kits to prime-time TV, gambling is sold as part of the fun. But scratch beneath the surface, and it’s a multi-billion-pound industry built on persuasion – and losses.”

Dr Torrance added: “So much work has been conducted within psychology and public health to better understand the tactics used in gambling advertising. However, the findings are often relegated to scientific journals. We want to redirect this knowledge back to the public for the sake of consumer protection. Our aim is to help the public equip themselves with the cognitive tools to recognise and resist gambling ads.”

A toughing stance on gambling ads

Some countries have been taking a tougher line on gambling ads, with Belgium and the Netherlands following Italy in implementing almost total bans. However, Belgian football clubs have found loopholes in the ban on gambling sponsorship. Kansspelcommissie says it has launched an investigation after multiple top-tier clubs began promoting betting brands in indirect ways, advertising news portals or foundations rather than sportsbooks directly.

A ban on gambling sponsorship in the Netherlands will come into effect from July. Meanwhile, clubs in the English Premier League have agreed a voluntary ban on front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship from 2026-27.