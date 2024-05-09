Mohegan to cease management of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Mohegan have announced a transition period.

US.- Mohegan will cease casino management at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. A transition period will be followed by an integrated gaming offering under the management of Cliff Atkinson, president of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, subject to regulatory approvals.

Atkinson said: “We are grateful for the collaboration with Mohegan, and we will continue to work together to ensure a well-ordered transition of casino operations. This transition is a natural progression in our journey to provide guests of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with a seamless resort experience.”

Ray Pineault, president and CEO, Mohegan, added: “Mohegan’s partnership with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas was, upon inception, and is today in the very best interest of the guests and hard-working team members whose patronage and contributions to the business are deeply appreciated. While Mohegan’s role will come to an end, we are confident that the resort’s unwavering focus on guest and team member satisfaction will continue.”