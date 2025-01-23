Pragmatic Play invites players to discover its latest slot, Brick House Bonanza

Brick House Bonanza brings a classic theme, captivating visuals, and several exciting features that can lead to wins of up to 10,000x.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Brick House Bonanza, a feature-packed game where grid positions can upgrade to build bigger wins.

In this 5×3 slot, six free spins are awarded when scatters land in six or more positions in the base game. Each position containing a scatter is initially marked with a straw square, which upgrades to wood and finally brick when additional scatters land in the same spot.

A scatter that lands in a fully upgraded position upgrades a random square instead. If all positions on the reels are upgraded to brick, a 10x bet multiplier is awarded for each subsequent scatter that hits.

At the end of the bonus game, which awards an extra free spin when at least three scatters land during the feature, marked positions transform into houses and uncover cash values, paving the way for wins of up to 10,000x.

See also: Pragmatic Play takes pole with sponsorship of MotoGP team Aprilia Racing

Landing three or more Wheel Bonus symbols in the base game randomly awards either a fixed jackpot prize or one of three special features with free spins. The Mega Bank sees bigger scatters land on the reels, the Windmill marks or upgrades positions from left to right, and the Brick House upgrades the positions of the Wheel Bonus symbols to brick.

Players in select markets have the option to buy entry to the free spins round or Wheel Bonus.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Brick House Bonanza is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning slots portfolio, bringing with it a classic theme, captivating visuals, and several exciting features that can lead to wins of up to 10,000x.”



