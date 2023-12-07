Station Casinos opens Durango Casino & Resort in Southwest Las Vegas

The new venue features an 83,000-square feet casino with 2,300 slots and 60 table games.

US.- Station Casinos has opened Durango Casino & Resort in Southwest Las Vegas. Red Rock Resorts’ chairman and CEO Frank J. Fertitta and vice chairman Lorenzo J. Fertitta celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The hotel and casino occupies 71 acres on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway. It features an 83,000 square-feet casino offering 2,300 slots and 60 table games. It also features a 205-seat sportsbook, a circular bar, over-the-counter and kiosk wagering options and The George Sportsmen’s Lounge. The resort has more than 200 guestrooms and suites, convention and meeting spaces, a pool with private cabanas, outdoor social areas, restaurants and free parking.

David Horn, vice president and general manager of Durango Casino & Resort, said: “Our dedicated team at Durango Casino & Resort has worked diligently, with a steadfast focus on creating an exceptional destination that embodies the essence of Station Casinos’ renowned hospitality. We are eager to extend this warm hospitality to the Las Vegas community, recognizing the vibrant and diverse tapestry that makes this city truly unique. Our aim is to be more than just a place to stay or play; we want to be an integral part of the community, a place where residents and visitors alike can find a sense of comfort, enjoyment, and entertainment.”

The opening of the $780m casino resort was delayed from November 20 to allow more time to train staff. In October, the resort started taking hotel reservations at DurangoResort.com and via the STN Mobile App.