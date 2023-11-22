Durango Station announces plans for opening event

The opening of the $780m Durango Station casino resort was delayed.

The venue will open on December 5.

US.- Station Casinos has announced plans for the opening of Durango Station casino and resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. Doors will open on December 5 at 10am. That night, there will be a fireworks show organised by Grucci, the firm that runs the Strip’s New Year’s Eve show.

The opening of the $780m Durango Station casino resort was delayed from November 20 to allow more time to train staff. In October, the resort started taking hotel reservations at DurangoResort.com and via the STN Mobile App.

The hotel and casino occupies 71 acres on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway in the southwest of Las Vegas. It features 83,000 square feet of casino space, a sportsbook, a 15-floor tower with over 200 hotel rooms, convention, and meeting spaces, a resort pool with cabanas, upscale and casual dining, outdoor social areas and complimentary parking. It offers 15 restaurants, including four signature outlets and a food hall. Rooms and suites were designed by Dallas-based Looney & Associates.

Meanwhile, Fontainebleau Development has confirmed that the $3.8bn Fontainebleau Las Vegas will open on December 13.

