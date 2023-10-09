Durango Casino Resort starts accepting room reservations

Hotel reservations are now available for stays from November 21.

Durango Casino Resort in southwest Las Vegas is set to open on November 20.

US.- Station Casinos’ Durango Casino Resort has started taking hotel reservations ahead of its November 20 opening. Rooms can be booked at DurangoResort.com and via the STN Mobile App.

Rooms and suites were designed by Dallas-based Looney & Associates. Available in king and double queen options, the guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows. Suites feature architectural elements such as hand-carved stone selections. The new hotel and casino occupies 71 acres on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway in the southwest of Las Vegas.

The venue features 83,000 square feet of casino space, a sportsbook, a 15-floor tower with over 200 hotel rooms, convention, and meeting spaces, a resort pool with cabanas, upscale and casual dining, outdoor social areas and complimentary parking. It offers 15 restaurants, including four signature outlets and a food hall.

David Horn, vice president and general manager of Durango Casino & Resort, said: “With the launch of reservations for Durango Casino & Resort, we are one step closer to ushering in the next era of Station Casinos properties. We look forward to welcoming our very first guests to the Southwest valley’s newest gaming resort destination.”

Durango has launched an advertising campaign, featuring a veteran team member “on her way” to Durango and the song Home Sweet Home by Mötley Crüe.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas to open on December 13

Fontainebleau Development has announced that Fontainebleau Las Vegas will open on December 13, pending regulatory approvals. The resort is in the final stages of construction and has begun taking reservations online.

The 67-story venue will have 3,644 rooms and suites, 150,000-square-feet of gaming space, a 14,000-square-foot fitness centre and a 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa designed by Milan-based Lissoni & Partners. Additional resort amenities will include a 96,500-square-foot luxury retail district, a six-acre pool district, 550,000-square-feet of customisable, indoor-outdoor meeting space and the forthcoming LIV and LIV Beach experiences.