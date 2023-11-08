Red Rock delays opening of Durango Station casino until December 5

The new hotel and casino is located in the southwest of Las Vegas near Rhodes Ranch.

The opening date for the resort has been put back by two weeks.

US.- Red Rock Resorts has announced that it is delaying the opening of the $780m Durango Station casino resort in southwest Las Vegas to allow more time to train staff. The opening date has been pushed back from November 20 to December 5.

Board vice chairman Lorenzo Fertitta said: “Different areas critical to the opening were not turned over by contractors in the time we originally anticipated and it didn’t give us enough time to properly train our staff and team members to have the appropriate load-in days and play days.

He added: “Our operations are a little different from the Strip in that we’re primarily a locals’ property. We’re going to have a lot of repeat customers. This isn’t where you’re going to see a new face every day. For me and Frank (Fertitta), the level of service on the day we open (must be) at the highest quality it can be. It’s the right thing to do when the doors open to be totally ready. We’re going to own this asset for a long time and the first impression is very important. We have very high standards and want to make sure we nail the opening.”

See also: Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.27bn in September

Last month, Station Casinos’ Durango Casino Resort started taking hotel reservations at DurangoResort.com and via the STN Mobile App. Rooms and suites were designed by Dallas-based Looney & Associates.

The hotel and casino occupies 71 acres on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway in the southwest of Las Vegas. It features 83,000 square feet of casino space, a sportsbook, a 15-floor tower with over 200 hotel rooms, convention, and meeting spaces, a resort pool with cabanas, upscale and casual dining, outdoor social areas and complimentary parking. It offers 15 restaurants, including four signature outlets and a food hall.