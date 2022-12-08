Sportradar launches Athlete Wellbeing video

Athlete Wellbeing is part of the overall Sportradar Integrity Services .

The video aims to help partners educate their athletes on the potential impact of sports betting.

Press release.- Sportradar Group AG today announced the release of a free Athlete Wellbeing educational video available to its Integrity Services league and governing body partners.

As outlined in the trailer, available to view here, the documentary-style video details how legal sports betting may impact the mental health of athletes, and reflects Sportradar’s commitment to providing solutions and supporting stakeholders within the growing sports betting ecosystem.

In addition to Athlete Wellbeing program partners, who are experts in the areas of mental health and responsible gambling, the video also features former professional soccer player and two-time gold medalist Lindsay Tarpley Snow, professional baseball player Garrett Whitlock and current college basketball player Connor McCaffery sharing their stories and perspectives on the topic.

Sportradar’s Athlete Wellbeing program provides resources and support to assist partners in educating their athletes about any potential harm associated with sports betting and sheds light on the potential impact of sports betting on athletes. Leagues and governing bodies that sign on to Sportradar’s Athlete Wellbeing program will be able to provide their athletes with:

Enhanced appreciation of the potential impact of sports betting on their mental health

Greater awareness of the signs and how to process what they may feel

Better understanding of the resources that are available to help them

Athlete Wellbeing is part of the overall Sportradar Integrity Services strategy of protecting the integrity of sporting competitions through monitoring, investigation and education.