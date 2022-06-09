Sportradar to deepen fan engagement for groupe FDJ with launch of automated near-live short-form video content

FDJ is the first French operator to leverage Sportradar’s Live Channel Promotion service.

Press release.- Sportradar is providing ParionsSport en ligne, French operator FDJ’s online sports betting activity, with an artificial intelligence-driven, near-live premium sports video content offering to create deeper engagement with the sports betting services customer base of sports fans.

FDJ is the first French operator to leverage Sportradar’s Live Channel Promotion service, which deploys the latest machine learning and automation technologies in partnership with Sportradar’s technology partner WSC Sports, to provide ParionsSport en ligne customers with thirty-second near-live video clips of key moments from sports matches.

Customers must subscribe to receive the short-form video content, which is delivered directly to their mobile devices via a push notification. The content which includes Sportradar’s portfolio of media rights is segmented according to customer betting preferences and includes a call-to-action (CTA) to a specific betting market on the ParionsSport en ligne app, creating a highly personalised and immersive experience for the end-user.

The Live Channel Promotion product serves up short-form video clips from top European football leagues including Germany’s Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, Spain’s cup tournaments the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, and Germany’s BBL basketball league. In the first three months of the partnership, more than 100 games have already been deployed via Live Channel Promotion.

Patrick Mostboeck, global director of video and streaming products at Sportradar said: “Through Sportradar’s market-leading technology, we’re able to provide FDJ with the necessary tools to engage more deeply and purposefully with their customer base of sports fans. Delivering a personalised video highlight to customers directly is a very rich way of addressing them and facilitates a meaningful engagement opportunity beyond sending a push notification with a generic message.”

Hugo Le Pierres, head of products, offers and services of ParionsSport en ligne said: “ParionsSport en ligne is proud to offer our players a new ‘real time’ video service in addition to its streaming offer. The automated match highlights provided by Sportradar have been highly appreciated by our players. We always strive to provide the best possible service and it is great to collaborate with our partners at Sportradar to be the first operator to offer such a content innovation.”

Yuval Benyamini, head of betting, WSC Sports said: “We’re delighted that WSC Sports’ technology is key to facilitating this new experience for FDJ players. Through near real-time highlights, players are now able not only to receive updates but also to see all the action that matters to them via push notifications. This marks the first-time betting players can enjoy sports highlights which have quickly become the fastest-growing form of sports media consumption.”