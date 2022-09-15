European Table Tennis Union and Sportradar Integrity Services enter partnership

As part of the multi-year agreement, Sportradar Integrity Services will monitor matches during the European Championships, Men’s and Women’s Champions Leagues, and other key events.

Press release.- Sportradar Integrity Services, a unit of Sportradar, and a global supplier of sport integrity solutions and partner to over 150 sports federations and leagues announced a bet monitoring agreement with European Table Tennis Union (ETTU).

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, matches in the European Championships, and Men’s and Women’s Champions League, amongst other key events, will be monitored by Sportradar Integrity Services via its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), an advanced and proven bet monitoring system which has been independently assessed and verified by experts in the field of sports betting and integrity. The UFDS successfully monitored the 2022 European Championships in Munich last month already.

Through the UFDS, betting patterns on European Table Tennis competitions will be analysed for abnormalities by a global team of qualified integrity experts, and any suspicious matches will be reported, allowing critical visibility into potential match-fixing threats. Sportradar Integrity Services has detected more than 7,500 suspicious matches during the past 17 years with over 800 of these taking place in 2022 alone.

European Table Tennis Union acting president Pedro Moura said: “Protecting the integrity of European Table Tennis is a top priority, so it is vital that there are robust measures in place to safeguard our competitions from match-fixing. Through this partnership, men’s, women’s and youth events are all now being monitored through the UFDS. Sportradar has a proven track record in the sports integrity industry, and their expert bet monitoring capabilities will play a crucial role in helping to protect the integrity of European Table Tennis events”.

Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich added: “We have witnessed ever-growing integrity threats over the years, particularly due to recent global events, as well as an increased betting interest in sports such as table tennis and are excited to have entered into this partnership with the European Table Tennis Union.

“At Sportradar, we are fully committed to assisting our sporting partners’ efforts to detect and prevent such threats and look forward to supporting the integrity programme of the European Table Tennis Union in the years ahead”.