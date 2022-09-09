Sportradar gets sports wagering service provider provisional certification for Kansas

Kansas has awarded Sportradar a provisional certification as a sports wagering service provider.

Press release.- Sportradar, the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, via its US betting subsidiary, Sportradar Solutions LLC, today announced that it has been granted a Sports Wagering Service Provider Provisional Certification for the US state of Kansas.

Sportsbooks at Kansas’s four state-owned casinos began accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms from September 1 in a soft launch. The full launch was yesterday (September 8), the same day the NFL season started.

Governor Laura Kelly signed sports betting into law in May following approval of Senate Bill 84 earlier this year.

Sportradar now holds 40 licences in North America across states, territories, tribes, and Canada, providing its data and services to a wide range of clients operating within these jurisdictions, ensuring transparency, integrity and the most accurate sports data is being delivered to sanctioned sports betting and gaming agencies. Sportradar also has partnerships with several North American sports leagues, who feature nine professional franchises in the Canadian market.