Sportradar awarded temporary Massachusetts Sports Wagering licence

Press release.- Sportradar Group AG today announced the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has granted US betting subsidiary, Sportradar Solutions LLC, a Temporary Sports Wagering Vendor Licence for the state of Massachusetts.

Sportradar now holds 44 licences, or equivalent, in North America across US states, territories, tribes, and Canada, providing its services to a wide range of clients operating within these jurisdictions, advancing transparency and integrity and delivering accurate sports data to sports betting and gaming agencies.

Legal, in-person sports betting will begin in Massachusetts on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.