Sportradar signs expanded agreement with Betway

Sportradar today announced an expanded partnership with leading online global betting and gaming brand Betway, making Sportradar its sports data and technology provider of choice.

Press release.- The partnership builds upon the current agreement between the two parties, which had been focused on sports betting services. The expansion means Betway has, for the first time, partnered with Sportradar to utilize both ad:s, the global technology provider’s multi-channel performance marketing platform, and its Audio Visual (AV) services, featuring a global portfolio of live streaming sports content.

Led by a team of expert channel strategists, Sportradar’s ad:s service is based on its deep understanding of online behaviours and features proprietary technology that will enable Betway to more effectively engage, acquire, retain and grow customers across display, video and social channels, as well as deliver a more personalised experience.

Sportradar’s AV offering provides 400,000 live sports events per year and gives Betway’s customers access to some of the world’s most popular competitions including Germany’s Bundesliga, Spain’s Copa del Rey, and top US sports properties such as the NBA, MLB and NHL.

Ed Blonk, Chief Commercial Officer at Sportradar said: “Sportradar’s intelligence-driven technology, underpinned by AI and coupled with our deep understanding of the sports industry, supports global top-tier operators like Betway in attracting new customers and engaging existing ones in multiple ways. By creating an enhanced, highly personal experience for customers, sportsbooks are now able to differentiate their offering to establish loyalty, drive growth and be distinctive in an increasingly competitive environment.”

Anthony Werkman, CEO of Betway, said: “We’re really excited by our latest agreement with Sportradar that allows us to engage our customers across a variety of devices, platforms, and channels, which further enhances the sports betting experience.”

The expanded agreement between the two companies continues to provide Sportradar’s advanced betting services including Bet Entertainment Tools, Live Odds, Pre-Match Odds and the distribution of Live Data from premium sports competitions, offering Betway further opportunities to engage their customers and enrich the user experience.