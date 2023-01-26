The Biathlon Integrity Unit partners Sportradar Integrity Services to safeguard competitions

Any suspicious matches detected by Sportradar will be passed on to the BIU for follow-up enquiries.

Press release.- Sportradar Integrity Services, a unit of Sportradar, and a global supplier of sport integrity solutions and partner to over 180 sports organisations and state authorities has entered a bet monitoring agreement with the Biathlon Integrity Unit (BIU).

The BIU is an operationally independent unit, which oversees integrity matters on behalf of the International Biathlon Union (IBU), the international governing body of biathlon.

Under the terms of the new, multi-year agreement, Sportradar will monitor all IBU competitions, including the IBU World Championships and IBU World Cups, using their Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), an advanced and proven bet monitoring system.

Any suspicious matches detected by Sportradar will be passed on to the BIU for follow-up enquiries.

Since 2020, Sportradar Integrity Services has provided the Biathlon Integrity Unit (BIU) with its Intelligence & Investigation (I&I) Services. I&I has a global team of specialists offering due diligence and investigation services.

Greg McKenna, head of the BIU, said: “We are fully aware of the match-fixing risks that are prevalent throughout all sport, and we acknowledge the integral role bet monitoring plays in countering integrity risks.

“As such, this partnership, featuring the use of the UFDS, will enable us to implement one of the strongest integrity provisions, and puts us in the great position over the coming years to ensure fair competition across all our events.”

Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich added: “Interest in biathlon competitions is increasing across global betting markets.

It is imperative that appropriate steps are taken to mitigate any integrity-related issues that may arise across IBU’s competitions.

Partnering with the BIU demonstrates both our and BIU’s commitment to uphold the integrity of the sport, and we look forward to enhancing this relationship over the coming years.”