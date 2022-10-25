SOFTSWISS takes the Jackpot Aggregator live with Spin Samurai

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is pleased to announce the launch of a new campaign with global operator Spin Samurai.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, the innovative software provider to the iGaming industry, has expanded the reach of its Jackpot Aggregator product with the launch of a new campaign with global operator Spin Samurai.

The Jackpot Matsuri campaign will see SOFTSWISS provide complete support for the duration of the promotion, which boasts three levels of prizes, with a maximum reward of €100,000 to a lucky player.

Spin Samurai offers titles from a plethora of major suppliers, with its Japanese theme attracting players from all over the world to the Curacao-licensed operator.

In addition to the promotional campaign, the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator provides complete support in setting up the jackpots, working in tandem with Spin Samurai to ensure an optimal user experience from start to finish. The client also gets the full support of a business account manager and the technical manager from the Jackpot Aggregator.

Aliaksei Douhin, Head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, said: “We are delighted that Spin Samurai has launched their own jackpot campaign with our product. We are glad that every new partner we acquire gets an additional opportunity to develop in new directions.

“We are always looking forward to new collaborations and strive for further improvements in order to maximize the opportunities for our clients!”

A spokesperson for Spin Samurai said: “SOFTSWISS’ Jackpot Aggregation offering allows us to roll out fantastic promotions that can reward lucky players with huge jackpot prizes while allowing for a smooth user experience throughout the time that we’re running our campaign.

“SOFTSWISS is a close partner of Spin Samurai and this only strengthens the bond between us.”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator offers a unique, multi-purpose Jackpot as a Service business model, strengthening a brand’s operations as well as being a proven way to bolster player acquisition and retention.