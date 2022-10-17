SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator launches first promo campaign with PlayAmo

The key feature of the cooperation is that SOFTSWISS is running jackpot campaigns for all the games available at the casino.

Press release.- PlayAmo has been operating under the Curacao licence since 2016, boasting one of the most varied game portfolios on the iGaming market, which includes hundreds of classic casino games – video slots, table games, and live casinos. The launched jackpot campaign will encompass PlayAmo’s entire game portfolio.

As an experienced online gambling brand, PlayAmo has a wide range of bonuses, a qualified support team, provides fast withdrawal of payments, and supports a wide range of cryptocurrency payments. A progressive and popular casino, PlayAmo knows the importance of strong promotional campaigns. For this reason, the team has chosen the Jackpot Aggregator, which fulfils the successful casino’s requirements.

In partnership with the Jackpot Aggregator, PlayAmo launched its first jackpot campaign with three independent levels: Minor, Major, and Grand. Each level offers unique money prizes, making the game even more exciting. The minimum bet starts at 2 EUR so that more players could join and take a chance to hit the jackpot.

Speaking about the collaboration with SOFTSWISS, the PlayAmo team highlights: “The whole process of connecting the Jackpot Aggregator went smoothly and professionally. Technical tasks were fully implemented on the SOFTSWISS side, relying on our feedback. Once again, we made sure that cooperation with this award-winning software development company and integration of new tools bring more joy to our players and increase the quality of time they spend at our brands.”

Aliaskei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, shares his thoughts about the partnership: “The great PlayAmo casino has recently joined us as client and partner. We are glad that our partner portfolio is constantly growing, and clients are opening more and more new opportunities for themselves with the help of the Jackpot Aggregator. Our main goal is to ensure that each of our clients achieves theirs!”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is a future-ready tool for running jackpot promotions and campaigns for iGaming brands. It allows online casinos to achieve higher player acquisition, engagement, and retention goals. The Jackpot Aggregator will be showcasing at SiGMA Europe in Malta on 14–18 November, 2022.