SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator partners with Gaming Corps

This partnership with the Swedish iGaming developer is a valuable addition to the impressive collection of 600+ brands powered by the Game Aggregator so far.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a leading developer of iGaming software solutions, continues to grow its gaming content hub and announces the Game Aggregator’s integration with a new game provider – Gaming Corps.

Founded in 2014, Gaming Corps has gained a wealth of experience in the iGaming market. The game provider operates under the Maltese licence and boasts a diverse game portfolio of casino slots, multiplier games, casual, and table games, including those with unique and thrilling storylines such as Coin Miner, Skyliner, and Stormy Witch. Gaming Corps places its core focus on in-house development of original content for premium online casinos. In addition to that the company produces niche video games.

Connecting to the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, the crypto-friendly game provider is expanding its global reach by getting access to the wide roster of SOFTSWISS’ clients.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, Head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, comments on the partnership: “We are glad to announce the integration between the Game Aggregator and Gaming Corps. Enhancing our game portfolio with high-profile games of our new partner is another step forward to meeting the ever-growing client expectations. SOFTSWISS is confident that this partnership will help open new horizons, reinforce our market presence and increase player satisfaction and engagement.”

Mats Lundin, Chief Commercial Officer at Gaming Corps, notes: “SOFTSWISS is an iGaming giant with a deep understanding of the industry and foresight, being the first iGaming software company to work with cryptocurrencies. I am confident that the winning combination of our next-generation casino games and SOFTSWISS impressive market presence will pave the way for a true win-win partnership. It will be exciting to track the progress of our games on the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is a content hub that unites 13,000+ games and 270+ international clients in the iGaming market. It is an award-winning product, recognised as the Aggregator Platform of the Year at EGR B2B Awards 2022. SOFTSWISS will present the Game Aggregator at stand S17 during SiGMA Europe, the major iGaming event in the region, which will take place in Valletta on 14–18 November, 2022.