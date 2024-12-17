SOFTSWISS brings innovation to ICE Barcelona 2025 with new creative concept

The company comes to Barcelona with its creative concept: "Hungry for success? Dive in with SOFTSWISS".

The company will feature a shark-fueled vision, symbolising strength and leadership.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced its participation in ICE Barcelona 2025, one of the landmark events in the global igaming calendar. The exhibition will take place in its new location, Barcelona, on January 20-22, kicking off the year’s journey across the iGaming ocean.

With its relocation from London, ICE Barcelona 2025 promises to be bigger and more dynamic than ever, drawing a record-breaking number of attendees and exhibitors.

SOFTSWISS comes to Barcelona with its new creative concept: “Hungry for success? Dive in with SOFTSWISS”. The idea is brought to life through a powerful shark image symbolising strength, leadership, and technological superiority. Sharks do not just go with the flow, they lead. “Similarly, SOFTSWISS leads the industry by navigating its partners to success in iGaming,” the firm stated.

SOFTSWISS will highlight all the updates of its award-winning product portfolio, including the three most recent solutions:

Lotto Software: a solution that enables betting on over 300 popular lottery draws worldwide.

Retail Betting Solution: a platform for diverse offline betting activities, including sports, horse racing, lotteries, and casino games.

Horse Racing Module: a feature within the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook that enables flexible fixed-odds betting with customisable features like race cards, silks, and diverse bet types.

Vitali Matsukevich, chief operating officer at SOFTSWISS, said: “ICE Barcelona is a unique opportunity to connect with our industry leaders, showcase our latest breakthroughs, and share our vision for the future of iGaming. The new location adds an exciting dynamic and positive anticipation of the expo. We look forward to engaging with the leaders of the iGaming community that ICE brings together. We also hope our partners and guests will appreciate our new technological approach to the exhibition stand.”

See also: SOFTSWISS celebrates the 4th anniversary of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook

In the 2025 exhibition season, SOFTSWISS is going beyond the current industry trend of 3D content. The company is stepping to the next level by launching 360° panoramic content to bring the creative concept to life. A brand-new technological stand will feature light show elements and Extended Reality (XR) activities to provide ICE visitors with an immersive experience.

Partners, clients, and industry professionals can book a meeting with the SOFTSWISS team at stand 2G42 to discuss collaboration opportunities and industry trends in 2025.