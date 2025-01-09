Amusnet and Vistabet.gr partnership redefines online gaming in Greece

Through this collaboration, Greek players now have access to a wide range of Amusnet’s most popular games.

Press release.- Amusnet Greece has announced its latest partnership with Vistabet.gr, marking a significant milestone in its journey to redefine the online gaming experience in Greece. This collaboration merges Amusnet’s innovative gaming solutions with Vistabet’s strong market presence, bringing an enhanced and immersive gaming offering to players across the region.

Jelena Stankovic, country manager at Amusnet Greece, expressed enthusiasm for the new alliance: “We are thrilled to expand our global partnership with Entain Group through our collaboration with Vistabet in Greece. This alliance showcases our shared dedication to delivering a superior gaming experience. With Amusnet’s dynamic portfolio and Vistabet’s trusted brand reputation, we are confident in setting new standards for entertainment in the Greek online gaming market.”

Echoing this sentiment, Ioanna Beriou, Director of Corporate Affairs at Vistabet.gr, emphasized the platform’s dedication to enhancing player satisfaction: “At Vistabet, we constantly strive to enhance our offerings and delight our players. Welcoming Amusnet to our platform further strengthens our diverse gaming portfolio. As a leading provider of Casino and Live Casino games, Amusnet aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver top-quality entertainment and unmatched player satisfaction.”

Through this collaboration, Greek players now have access to a wide range of Amusnet’s most popular games, including Dancing Dead, Hot Deco, Vampire Bites, Extra Crown, Cocktail Rush, and many more.

Extra Crown is one of Amusnet’s signature games, combining a vibrant mix of traditional symbols scattered across the 5 reels and 10 fixed pay lines, and a regal theme. Designed with art-inspired elegance, the game combines luxury and thrilling features to create a dynamic and rewarding experience. The Crown Wild and the Dollar and Star Scatter symbols lead players to a kingdom full of fruits, bells and sevens where rewards reign supreme.

Dancing Dead is one of Amusnet’s newest game releases in Greece. This 5-reel, 20-fixed-line video slot features 11 captivating symbols, amazing graphics and enchanting music. The Expanding Wild symbol helps players turn ordinary spins into extraordinary gaming experiences, which is also enhanced by a few special features, such as the Pick Me Bonus that unveils multipliers of up to 50x.

According to an Amusnent statement, “the partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence and innovation, setting the stage for an enriched online gaming experience.”