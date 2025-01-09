Poland urges EU to tackle unregulated gambling with new working group

Poland emphasized the need for coordinated efforts across the EU to combat unlicensed gambling.

As part of its bid to recover lost tax revenue, Poland pushes for a collaborative EU initiative to address unlicensed gambling activities using advanced technologies.

Poland.- Poland, which has assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union since January 1, has proposed the formation of a working group to address the growing problem of unregulated gambling across the EU. In a note, the country emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to combat unlicensed gambling.

The proposal suggests that the European Commission establish a working group consisting of experts from various member states. This group would serve as a platform for exchanging knowledge, ideas and best practices, facilitating collaboration on measures to curb unregulated gambling. Poland specifically highlighted the potential of using artificial intelligence-powered technologies to target unlicensed gambling websites.

This initiative could build upon existing Memoranda of Understanding between national gambling regulators, which often focus on sharing information to enhance regulatory enforcement. However, Poland’s intervention signals a broader trend within the EU to take more aggressive action against offshore gambling operators who have long skirted national regulations.

See also: Switzerland and Liechtenstein join forces to combat problem gambling with cross-border exclusion list

In recent years, European countries have increasingly moved toward local licensing regimes, empowering national regulators to take a stronger stance against offshore gambling. While regulators have had limited success with traditional tactics such as imposing fines and blocking internet service providers (ISPs), some countries are now pursuing innovative strategies to combat these illicit operations.