Texas Lottery implements age verification for vending machine purchases

The initiative is designed to support retailers in enforcing the legal age requirement of 18 for lottery purchases.

The new age verification system aims to prevent underage lottery ticket sales.

US.- To prevent minors from purchasing lottery tickets, the Texas Lottery has introduced a new measure requiring players to verify their age before buying tickets from self-service vending machines. From now on, players purchasing scratch tickets or drawing game tickets from these machines must scan a valid, government-issued photo ID to complete the transaction.

Ryan Mindell, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission, emphasised the importance of the change saying: “The new age verification measure will support retail staff in enforcing existing rules to prohibit minors from buying lottery tickets.”

Mindell also highlighted that the Commission is working closely with retailers to ensure a smooth transition and help players understand the significance of the new policy.

Under the new system, players will only be able to purchase lottery tickets if the machine confirms they are 18 or older, based on the verification of their ID. This is done by scanning the PDF417 barcode, which appears on the back of most state-issued IDs. The scanners used are the same ones that players already use to check winning tickets.

The Texas Lottery will only use the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ verification system for age-checking purposes, meaning no personal data from IDs will be stored. However, if an ID is expired, damaged, or lacks the required barcode, the transaction will be denied. In such cases, players are encouraged to seek assistance from the retailer or make their purchase at the counter.

Retailers also stand to benefit from the new system, as they can face legal penalties for selling lottery tickets to minors. A violation could lead to a Class C misdemeanour charge and the revocation of the retailer’s lottery sales license.