New bill in Kentucky proposes voter-driven casino expansion and fantasy sports regulation

The proposed legislation, filed for the 2025 session, would give smaller counties the power to vote on whether casinos should be premitted and regulate fantasy sports.

US.- Kentucky state Rep. Thomas Huff has filed a new bill that would empower voters to decide whether casinos should be introduced in their communities. Filed for the 2025 legislative session, House Bill 33 (HB33) is designed to establish a regulatory framework for both riverboat and land-based casinos in Kentucky, as well as create oversight for fantasy sports activities.

If passed, the bill would grant local voters the power to decide on the introduction of casinos in their counties, but only in those with populations under 30,000 people. For a county to pursue the creation of a casino, residents would need to circulate a petition that gathers signatures from at least 25 per cent of the voting population based on the most recent election. However, counties that already have horse racing facilities, like Simpson County with Kentucky Downs, would not need to gather a petition but would still require a referendum vote to expand gaming offerings at those locations to include slot machines.

For larger counties, the bill would allow the possibility of pursuing a casino licence through a partnership with a neighbouring county. Both would need to gather signatures for a petition and hold a ballot referendum.

The proposal also includes a tax structure for casinos, which would be subject to a 21 per cent tax rate on their revenue, as well as a $3 admission fee for each person entering a casino facility. If any of the counties approved a casino, the bidding process for licenses would be open to the public, with minimum bid requirements of $750,000 for full casinos and $500,000 for riverboat casinos.

Fantasy sports would also come under the bill’s purview, with regulations for both peer-to-peer and house-based games. Prizes must be predetermined and outcomes cannot rely on the performance of a single athlete or team. Operators would be required to pay a $5,000 annual licensing fee or 6 per cent of revenue generated from in-state participants, whichever is greater. The bill also prohibits the use of collegiate sports in fantasy contests. The fantasy sports component would be available to anyone over 18 years old.

In the case of casinos, age restrictions would be in place: while horse racing and sports betting are allowed for those 18 and older, casino areas, including slot machines, would be restricted to individuals over 21.