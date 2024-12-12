Prime Network Jackpot by SOFTSWISS kicks off with €1m

Since its launch, the feature has attracted a growing number of operators, resulting in larger prize pools with every draw.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has invited operators to join the current Prime Network Jackpot, which began with an initial prize pool of over €1,000,000. This base amount is ten times larger than the starting pool of the first Prime Network Jackpot launched in October 2023.

Operators can join the current Prime Network Jackpot at any time before the drop. The prize pool will continue to grow as more participating casinos contribute to it. Ultimately, one lucky winner from a single casino will claim the grand prize of over €1,000,000.

The company said that “the Prime Network Jackpot is especially appealing due to its collaborative approach: a shared prize pool is formed across participating operators, significantly increasing the jackpot’s appeal to players.”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, a player engagement management solution, launched the Prime Network Jackpot feature last year. Since its launch, the feature has attracted a growing number of operators, resulting in larger prize pools with every draw.

Anhelina Stasiuk, head of business line at SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, said: “It’s a very exciting milestone for us. Over the past year, the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator and its Prime Network Jackpot feature have evolved significantly. Beyond the hard work of our professional team, this success reflects the high interest in engagement tools within the market. In iGaming, prize size matters. I’m proud that we’ve reached a level where we can offer the best solutions.”

See also: Formula 1 legend becomes first guest of SOFTSWISS Excellence Talks

Recently, the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator announced the improvement of its product by introducing the Multi-Prizes feature. This new functionality enables operators to split winnings among several players or groups, offering customisable distribution methods tailored to various engagement strategies.

“The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator continues to set the standard for collaboration and innovation in the igaming industry”, the firm stated.