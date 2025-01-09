Ohio casinos and racinos report $198.2m in revenue for November

Gambling revenue increased 6.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Ohio’s eleven casinos and racinos reported $198.2m in gambling revenue for November 2024 according to figures from the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s slightly up on the $195m reported in October and marks a 6.5 per cent year-on-year rise compared with the $186.1m reported in November 2023.

Ohio’s four casinos (Hollywood Columbus, Jack Cleveland Casino, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati and Hollywood Toledo) saw revenue of $84.3m, up from $80.4m compared to November 2023. The seven racinos, MGM Northfield Park, Miami Valley Gaming, Scioto Downs, JACK Thistledown Racino, Hollywood Mahoning Valley, Hollywood Dayton, and Belterra Park, reported $113.9m, up from $105.7m.

The totals reported by the Commission do not include wagering on horse races. For the first eleven months of the year, gaming revenue stands at $2.2bn.

Sports betting in Ohio

Ohio’s sports betting handle reached $1.024bn in November, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s the second-highest figure since the state launched legal sports betting in January 2023. The handle was up 18.5 per cent from November 2023 and also surpassed the $901.4m wagered in October 2024.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported $117m in taxable sports betting revenue, also the second highest figure on record behind $209m in the launch month of January 2023.