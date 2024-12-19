Biggest game portfolio and 3 new products: SOFTSWISS 2024 overview

SOFTSWISS looks back on the milestones it achieved throughout 2024.

Press release.- Expanding into new markets and unveiling innovative products, SOFTSWISS looks back on the milestones of its anniversary year.

Tech achievements

This year, SOFTSWISS enriched its portfolio with three new products: the Lotto Software, the Retail Betting Solution, and a Horse Racing module integrated into the Sportsbook. These new products give operators flexible and secure tools to expand their lottery and betting services.

With over 23,500 games from more than 280 providers, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has become the largest game hub in the industry. Equipped with unique player engagement tools, it supports over 1,200 igaming brands, setting a benchmark for innovation and scale.

Uniting expertise and efforts for global impact

By acquiring a majority stake in South Africa’s Turfsport, SOFTSWISS is combining the expertise of both companies to provide top-tier igaming solutions in the African region. Securing a significant share in Germany’s Ously Games, the driving force behind the rapidly growing European social casino SpinArena.net, has opened a new niche for SOFTSWISS in the promising social entertainment market.

SOFTSWISS welcomed Formula 1 legend Rubens Barrichello as its non-executive director for LatAm, bolstering the company’s presence in the Brazilian market. By merging expertise from two dynamic industries – igaming and racing – SOFTSWISS delivers unparalleled insights to drive boundless business growth for its clients.

Amid the devastating floods in Brazil, SOFTSWISS launched the ‘Help Brazil’ campaign, rallying industry players to support those in need. The initiative gained widespread backing from the igaming media and was honoured as the Socially Responsible Initiative of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards.

Celebrating 15 years of excellence

Marking its 15th year in the igaming industry with significant achievements, SOFTSWISS honoured this milestone with the Grand Anniversary party. The event took place in Lisbon and united around 600 guests.

SOFTSWISS team also celebrated gaining 22 industry accolades in 2024. Software Supplier, Best Platform Provider, Aggregator of the Year, Crypto Company of the Year, Affiliate Software Supplier, Innovation in igaming Technology, and Responsible Gaming Award – to name just a few in product categories.

Andrey Starovoitov, co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, summarised: “New Year’s Eve is a time-honoured moment for reflecting, celebrating achievements, and learning from challenges. At this moment, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners, clients, and our incredible team, whose dedication and hard work made this year truly remarkable.”