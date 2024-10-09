SOFTSWISS becomes headline partner for NEXT.io Elite Retreat LatAm

The event will take place from November 24 to 26 at the Secrets Maroma resort in Cancún, Mexico.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced its headline partnership on the Elite Retreat LatAm, an exclusive event organised by NEXT.io, a leading iGaming community. The deal underscores SOFTSWISS’ commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the rapidly growing Latin American iGaming market.

The invite-only retreat is scheduled to take place from November 24 to 26 at the luxurious Secrets Maroma resort in Cancún, Mexico. The Elite Retreat LatAm will bring together 100 top decision-makers from leading operators and suppliers in the iGaming industry, offering an opportunity for focused networking and strategic discussions in one of the Caribbean’s most stunning locations.

Max Trafimovich, CCO at SOFTSWISS, shared: “Latin America represents a key growth area for SOFTSWISS, and our ongoing certification efforts in Brazil are a testament to our long-term commitment to the region. We believe that events like the Elite Retreat LatAm provide a unique platform for exchanging valuable insights and fostering meaningful partnerships. With NEXT.io as a trusted partner, we are confident that this retreat will set the stage for significant advancements in the Latin American iGaming market.”

The company said that attendees will include key figures such as the GM LatAm of Stake, the CEO of Logrand, the director of Caliente, the president of AEIJA, the CEO of Apuesta Gana, the CEO of Coolbet, the director of Doradobet, among others.

Pierre Lindh, co-founder and managing director at NEXT.io, added: “We are delighted to welcome SOFTSWISS as our headline partner for the Elite Retreat Cancún. SOFTSWISS’ pioneering role in the iGaming industry makes the company the perfect partner for this event. Together, we are creating an environment where the future of gaming in Latin America can be shaped by its leading minds.”

The retreat will feature two full days of networking and entertainment, allowing attendees to forge strategic connections and explore the latest trends and opportunities in the Latin American iGaming sector.

This collaboration with NEXT.io aligns with SOFTSWISS’ strategic focus on Latin America, following initiatives such as appointing the Formula 1 star Rubens Barrichello as non-executive director for SOFTSWISS in LatAm and the ongoing process of receiving a certification in Brazil for its Casino Platform and Sportsbook.