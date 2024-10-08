SOFTSWISS joins Pink October movement

Half of the 2,000 SOFTSWISS employees are women, and the company will refund each of them for ultrasounds and mammograms in October and November.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS supports the global Pink October initiative to attract attention to preventing breast cancer. This year’s Pink October campaign at SOFTSWISS is themed “A Minute Today, a Future Ahead” and emphasizes the importance of early detection and preventative care.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women, and early diagnosis is key in the fight against the disease. When it is noticed early, the 5-year relative survival rate is 99 per cent.

Early detection involves doing monthly breast self-exams and planning regular clinical breast exams and mammograms. Half of the 2,000 SOFTSWISS employees are women, and the company will refund each of them for ultrasounds and mammograms in October and November.

Pink October at SOFTSWISS offers a wide range of activities throughout the month. In addition to reimbursing for medical examinations, an online webinar on mental health will provide valuable insights for those who face the disease. To support the international charity movement “Butterfly Support Mission”, women from SOFTSWISS will take part in a themed race.

The company’s employees also personally support the initiative. To further raise awareness, prominent female influencers from the SOFTSWISS community share information about the campaign across social media, amplifying the message of self-care and vigilance.

“Health is a crucial value beyond everything. At SOFTSWISS, we aim to help and support our employees’ well-being and health every day. By promoting the Pink October initiative, we want to stress the importance of well-timed self-care and make this issue visible both within the iGaming industry and beyond,” shares chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS, Valentina Bagniya.

Notably, the iGaming industry recognized SOFTSWISS’ strong dedication to ensuring the best working conditions for its employees. A few weeks ago, SOFTSWISS received the esteemed accolade “Employer of the Year” at the SBC Awards.

Supporting the Pink October initiative for the second year in a row, SOFTSWISS continues to lead by example, emphasizing the importance of preventive health measures and community support. Through this initiative, the company hopes to inspire its employees and society to take action today for a healthier tomorrow.