SOFTSWISS to arrange a track day with F1 Rubens Barrichello during SBC Summit Lisbon

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced a special track day event at the legendary Estoril Circuit in Portugal led by the company’s non-executive director in Latin America, Rubens Barrichello.

The track day is an exclusive event to be organised for SOFTSWISS’ VIP business partners. Scheduled during the SBC Summit Lisbon, it will offer networking opportunities alongside an unforgettable real-life driving experience. Guests will also receive exclusive gifts from SOFTSWISS and Rubens Barrichello, along with a commemorative video capturing their on-track performance. The event will conclude with a ceremony featuring a champagne toast and a networking dinner.

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, shares his excitement: “We aim to ensure that every major industry event, whether it’s SBC, iGB L!VE, or ICE, is paired with an unforgettable experience for our partners. That’s why SOFTSWISS always offers something unique, and the upcoming track day is a perfect example of this approach. The event will combine thrilling experiences with the perfect setting for business discussions in a comfortable and engaging atmosphere.”

The driving activities will include:

F4 driving experience with Rubens Barrichello: Rubens will lead the group in a Formula 4 car, communicating with participants via radio during the drive. Performance review briefings will be held between racing sessions.

Porsche GT3 Cup driving: Participants will drive a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, experiencing the car’s capabilities firsthand.

Porsche 718 control experience: Guests will practise vehicle control, learning to handle various driving conditions.

Rubens Barrichello, non-executive director in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, commented: “This event will be a great opportunity to create long-lasting memories at a historic place for Formula One. I’m excited to share the Estoril track with our partners and give them a taste of what it’s like to be behind the wheel of these incredible cars. When you are on track with your team, it’s crucial to act as a reliable partner, ready to help navigate any challenging situations – just as SOFTSWISS does in business.”

The track day is just one part of SOFTSWISS’ business events during the SBC Summit, taking place in Lisbon from September 24 to 26.

On 24 September, Ivan Montik and Rubens Barrichello will kick off the series of SOFTSWISS activities with a fireside chat at the SBC Leaders Summit. They will provide unique insights into what it takes to lead successfully across various fields, exploring the intersection of Formula One principles and effective leadership.

Later that same day, the company will host an evening of Hollywood luxury and glamour, marking 15 years of its success in igaming.