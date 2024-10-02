SOFTSWISS invites experts to participate in iGaming Trends 2025 survey

The 2025 iGaming Trends Report aims to reflect the most significant shifts in the industry.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS invites industry experts to share their vision and insights on trends that will dominate in 2025.

The company continues the tradition of preparing comprehensive reports on emerging tendencies with the upcoming 2025 edition. Following the success of the previous two editions, which were downloaded over 3,500 times, the company invites industry experts to contribute their perspectives and experience to make the third report even more relevant to the community.

The new iGaming Trends 2025 Report will allow industry experts to share their visionary ideas with the whole igaming sector. Industry professionals can follow the link to share their predictions on which trends will dominate and stay pertinent next year. Participation is anonymous; however, those experts wishing to be quoted can provide their contact information.

With the iGaming Trends 2025 Report, visionaries can emerge from any position or company and make their voices heard by offering unique and compelling ideas. As a token of appreciation, five participants who share their contact details will be randomly selected to receive gifts from SOFTSWISS, with shipping included.

Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS, shares: “A few years ago, it was tough to get proper and relevant information on the igaming industry and oversee the future of its development. The lack of research and relevant information did not allow trustworthy predictions and business growth to be planned. Our igaming Trends report is not a strict guideline but rather a beacon, helping you navigate the turbulent sea of new ideas and stay on the right course.”

SOFTSWISS consistently delivers insights and tools to help the iGaming industry navigate change. The 2024 iGaming Trends Report was widely regarded for its comprehensive coverage of regulation, marketing, responsible gambling, and fraud prevention – providing essential guidance for long-term business strategy. One of the latest editions, SOFTSWISS recently launched the Casino SEO Audit Guide to help operators boost brand visibility and attract more players.

Now, the 2025 igaming Trends Report is in development, aimed at reflecting the most significant shifts in the industry. Survey responses will directly shape the report, making it a vital resource for decision-makers. By contributing, experts ensure that the final report captures the real changes driving the market.