SOFTSWISS Anti-Fraud Service saves its clients almost €3m in Q1 2022

SOFTSWISS Managed Services shared the first quarter results of the Anti-Fraud team.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS reported for the first three months of the current year, the service focused on investigating suspicious activity in online casinos and has resolved 75+ major complaints. The overall sum saved throughout this period exceeded €2.8m.

These results display the effectiveness of the service aimed at delivering security in daily iGaming operation, whether it is payments or KYC procedures, gameplay, or bonusing. Thanks to the constant improvement of the anti-fraud checks, SOFTSWISS Anti-Fraud team allows its partners to save significant financial resources.

According to the SOFTSWISS Anti-Fraud Service statistics, the sum of confiscations in 2021 was over €14m, which is 40 per cent more than a year earlier. Furthermore, recently received ICA certification became another step forward for the team to provide infallible anti-fraud support.

“The results of our work demonstrate that we are focused on improving our services literally month by month. Therefore we’re looking for new tools to provide the highest level of anti-fraud support. For instance, one of the novelties we’re working on with our R&D teams is introducing artificial intelligence into the team’s work processes in order to move away from manual checks. It will allow us to accelerate the processing of requests and the identification of suspicious activity,” noted Anastasia Vyshinskaya, Anti-Fraud Team Lead.

Anti-Fraud is one of six SOFTSWISS Managed Services, the multi-function department that covers major B2C customer support services for online casino and sports betting brands. Besides the Anti-Fraud team, the fast-growing department includes 24/7 First Line Support, VIP Player Support, Player Retention, Player Reactivation, and the recently launched Content Management Services.