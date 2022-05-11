SOFTSWISS unveils Game Aggregator client satisfaction survey results

The main objectives of the research were to get insights into client expectations when choosing the iGaming software provider and disclose the level of satisfaction with SOFTSWISS solutions.

Press release.- High-level client support at every stage of cooperation compared to competitors is one of the key advantages highlighted by the SOFTSWISS partners during the customer satisfaction survey conducted in January-February of 2022 by the leading evidence-based insights and consulting company Kantar Ukraine.

The main objectives of the research were to get insights into client expectations when choosing the iGaming software provider, discover product and workflow characteristics that are the most significant for partners, and disclose the level of satisfaction with SOFTSWISS solutions and services compared to competitor products. The survey was conducted among partners of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, one of the most demanded products in the company’s portfolio.

Survey results: Industry insights

According to the research, the crucial functional reasons for choosing a business partner in the iGaming industry are the following:

Wide range of games

Flexibility in discussing terms of service

Quick response and resolution of issues

At the same time, the characteristics which have low importance are the availability of licences and certifications for regulated markets and overall positive reviews about the company.

As for the emotional characteristics which influence the decision, the top 3 became:

Simple and quick communication with the [account] manager

Offers you services and products that meet the needs of your company

Long-term partnerships

The least important emotional attribute is the software partner’s prestige.

Based on the survey, clients cite the main reasons to terminate the business relationship would be poor quality or lengthy request resolution, lack of involvement of a company representative in resolving issues, as well as lack of additional technical features and functionality. Another significant motive that could cause clients to stop cooperation is bad-quality support.

As stated in the research, SOFTSWISS partners also highlighted the top 3 most important functional characteristics of the game aggregator:

Stable access to games

Fast response to unscheduled malfunctions

Experienced integration support and further support from the game aggregator team

In addition, clients noted that they received “timely communication about the changes in the API” and were promptly notified about new “API technical opportunities”.

SOFTSWISS overview

The results of the survey showed that 90 per cent of Game Aggregator clients are satisfied with the products they use from SOFTSWISS. They pointed out that the most significant characteristics they considered when choosing SOFTSWISS were:

Prompt and quality communication at different stages of the joint work

Variety of games

Flexible terms of service

Easy integration process

These characteristics are in line with what SOFTSWISS aims to deliver to clients. This convergence allows us to say that SOFTSWISS meets the key expectations of industry players. The status of the company as a reliable partner is also confirmed by the fact that customers use several SOFTSWISS products at the same time. Along with the Game Aggregator, SOFTSWISS partners most often purchase the affiliate management platform Affilka. 55 per cent of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator clients have integrated the affiliate tracking software and are highly satisfied with it.

Client Opinion: Game Aggregator Characteristics

As reported in the research, the overall satisfaction index of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is 8.2 which is an excellent result. Such a high level of client satisfaction demonstrates SOFTSWISS’ focus on meeting client needs and providing top service that is efficient and appreciated by partners. The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator received a high score for each of the crucial characteristics which were pointed out by the industry players in terms of choosing this kind of product (on a scale of 1-10, where 1 is the least important and 10 is the most important):

Stable access to games – 9.0

Timely notifications about planned work – 9.0

Quick response to unscheduled problems (notifications, solution speed) – 8.8

High-level of integration support and further support from the Game Aggregator team – 8.5

It is worth noting that the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator received the highest score for the most significant feature for clients, namely, stable access to games.

When examining the survey results related to the level of service support, the numbers display that client service is higher than that of competitors, which is an essential achievement for the team:

SOFTSWISS – 7.9

Competitors – 7.4

The most outstanding advantage of the SOFTSWISS client support is the high speed of request responses and a convenient helpdesk service.

“Such research is very helpful for understanding in which direction to move further to improve our performance. We are pleased to see that our partners highly appreciate our work. This inspires us to make the Game Aggregator even better. We strive to be a reliable partner for our clients and provide them with quality service,” commented Tatyana Kaminskaya, Head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.

Summarising the research, the most important reasons for choosing SOFTSWISS in general, and the Game Aggregator in particular, are a fast-growing content base, high-level client support, and prompt communication. The SOFTSWISS team notes that the results correspond to the brand positioning – being a reliable iGaming provider offering expert solutions and an excellent level of service. It is a vital conclusion in terms of evaluating not only a specific product but also the long-term strategy of the company.

“Ongoing work with clients and studying their needs is one of the most important tasks that the marketing department sets. Understanding the customer allows us to create innovative products, as well as to adapt and develop customer service to the highest level. And, of course, we are glad that the results of this study give us not only valuable insights but also show high satisfaction with both our products and service. More and more factors indicate that SOFTSWISS work standards are becoming the benchmark in the industry”, highlighted Valentina Bagniya, Chief Marketing Officer at SOFTSWISS.

See also: Crypto Gambling Trends 2022: SOFTSWISS Shares Q1 Insights