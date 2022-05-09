SOFTSWISS partners with IGUBET

SOFTSWISS and IGUBET are launching two joint projects: a sports betting brand and an affiliate marketing platform.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS announces its partnership with IGUBET by launching two joint projects – a sports betting brand and an affiliate marketing platform. Such a comprehensive approach to cooperation gives the brand the opportunity to win one of the leading positions in the market, offering players engaging and well-thought-out iGaming solutions.

IGUBET became the first project for the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook to launch exclusively on the sports betting platform without relying on a casino/as opposed to integrating it with a casino platform. With its key value of making everything for the player to enjoy sports betting, IGUBET found the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook to be the most suitable tool thanks to a plethora of features and a wide range of payment options.

Furthermore, the project focuses on the LatAm region, which allows SOFTSWISS to strengthen its position in the market where the company is currently expanding its presence.

“We are delighted to welcome IGUBET as our new partner! It was an interesting experience for our team to launch this project. We wish the brand luck and fast growth. From our side, we will continue developing the Sportsbook to give even more exciting opportunities for our partners and players,” noted Alexander Kamenetskiy, Sportsbook Product Owner.

Affilka is one more product by SOFTSWISS that helps IGUBET enlarge its business. The affiliate marketing platform provides convenient and flexible tools for brand promotion on the affiliate market. Real-time reports, built-in payment processing, and other instruments aim to connect the operator and the affiliate efficiently.

“We are pleased to announce the collaboration of the IGUBET and Iguana Affiliates Program projects with SOFTSWISS. which has been an excellent business platform for years and a benchmark in the desire to create the best products for its clients. Every modern product should be customer-focused and strive for sustainable development, and our goals with SOFTSWISS match perfectly. Thanks to our collaboration, we have the opportunity to disrupt the iGaming industry and show not just our members, but our affiliate partners, that there is a way to enter an online casino business and relish a truly unique experience with us because we value moving forward and are doing our best for our partners and clients.” highlighted Michael Stevenson, CEO of Igubet.com.

At the moment, SOFTSWISS and IGUBET are also working on launching new casino and crypto projects.

