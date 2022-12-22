SOFTSWISS 2022 Year in Review: Innovation, Growth, Development

In 2022, SOFTSWISS started to work with regional business development managers in the regions where the company seeks to consolidate its presence.

SOFTSWISS has recently shared its thoughts about the finishing year, and what’s coming up in 2023.

Press release.- Even though it’s been a year full of challenges, the leading innovative iGaming company has shown rapid growth on all fronts. As of the end of 2022, SOFTSWISS has more than 1,400 employees worldwide, offices in 4 countries and more than 600 websites powered by its progressive solutions. However, there are many more highs and breakthroughs within those numbers, which the company is delighted to share in the outgoing year.

PRODUCTS AND INNOVATIONS

Confirming its innovative developer status, this year SOFTSWISS has launched a new product for player retention – the Jackpot Aggregator. With running jackpot campaigns, average Total Bets and other KPIs increase by at least 15%, thereby boosting business revenue. A year after its launch, the product has several dozens of satisfied clients and a proven record of global campaigns.

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator was twice recognised as the Best Aggregation Platform in 2022 and now offers 13,000+ games from 180+ providers. During the year, this product strengthened its presence on the European continent, entered the Latin American market and started operations in the Asian region. And this year was also marked by the cross-product integration of the Game Aggregator and Sportsbook, consolidating the ecosystem of SOFTSWISS products and creating a totally new offering for clients.

The Casino Platform, the first iGaming product in the SOFTSWISS portfolio, was effectively updated in 2022 to extend its functionality and leverage new tools. This autumn, the team announced the exclusive Event Streaming feature, which allows clients to track any kind of casino activity in real-time. The In-Game Currency Conversion feature, which enables players to convert their crypto balances into fiat currencies, was introduced early in 2022 and later updated to expand the list of supported currencies. In addition, the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform launched Tournament Tool and Bonus API, unlocking new business opportunities for iGaming operators.

In December, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, a progressive sports betting platform, celebrates 2 years since its launch. Looking back, it is worth noting a range of exclusive bonuses, such as Lootbox Bonus, Hunting Tournaments and Freebet Booster, released to diversify the offering. In 2022, the Sportsbook Platform expanded its sports line-up to 180+ titles, including esports, which will be promoted next year by the SOFTSWISS Brand Ambassador. At the end of the year, the Sportsbook was recognised as Rising Star in Sports Betting at SBS Awards Latinoamerica.

Affilka by SOFTSWISS, an affiliate management and tracking software, is closing the year by celebrating 200 clients in its portfolio and showing impressive results by incoming migrations. This year, Affilka extended its reach by adding support for poker brands to help them effectively collect, store, and process player data. The product was recognised by industry experts and won the title of Best Affiliate Tracking Software at the SiGMA Balkans & CIS Awards 2022.

Since its launch in 2016, Managed Services have been delivering exceptional full-cycle player care. And this year, the offering was extended to include the sixth service – Content Management, providing comprehensive content support for online casinos. The professional team never stops mastering its skills in regular trainings and certifications to show remarkable performance. For example, last year, the Anti-Fraud team helped operators save at least 15+ mln EUR.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

In 2022, SOFTSWISS started to work with regional business development managers in the regions where the company seeks to consolidate its presence. This step unlocks new business opportunities in Latin America and Asia, helps approach potential clients in key markets, develops special offers and localises SOFTSWISS innovative solutions for new destinations. The regional expertise and deep understanding of local markets add value and increase the visibility of the company offering in new locations.

INDUSTRY TRUST AND RECOGNITION

This year was also marked by a record number of professional awards won by SOFTSWISS. The company was recognised as Workplace of the Year at the SiGMA Europe Awards 2022. This award celebrates the company’s strong commitment to ensuring overall well-being and fostering the professional growth of its employees, whose merits are always appreciated. As it was mentioned before, the Game Aggregator, Affilka and Sportsbook Platform also have an impressive record of professional awards, which shows that SOFTSWISS is recognised and trusted in the industry. In addition, the SOFTSWISS core product Casino Platform was named the Best Online Casino Provider in the Nordics 2022 this spring.

Reviewing the year, Andrey Starovoitov, Сo-CEO at SOFTSWISS, comments: “We are closing the year on a high note, and we are confident that 2023 will be no less rewarding for SOFTSWISS. This year, our core products – the Game Aggregator and the Casino Platform – broke their records for Total Bets and GGR. We launched a new product – the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator to see a significant positive impact on online casino KPIs and player retention during its first year in operation. Throughout the year, we worked to fine-tune our product portfolio to offer iGaming businesses innovative, secure and flexible solutions.

It was great to be back at exhibitions, as it is always a pleasure to interact with partners and clients face-to-face. We hope to have even more meetings and interesting deals next year.

I would like to thank all my colleagues for their hard work, expertise and dedication, and to thank SOFTSWISS clients for their trust and loyalty. And let 2023 be the start of something new, exciting and breakthrough for all of us!”