SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and Sportsbook integration create winning combination

This integration strengthens the ecosystem of SOFTSWISS products and creates a new offering for new and current clients.

Press release.- Two progressive and in-demand SOFTWISS products, the Game Aggregator and Sportsbook, have gone live with a cross-product integration. Clients who choose to connect to the company’s game aggregation platform can now connect to the sports betting platform at once.

This integration strengthens the ecosystem of SOFTSWISS products and creates a new offering for new and current clients. The combined Game Aggregator and the integrated Sportsbook Platform are already available.

Furthermore, the third SOFTSWISS product, the Jackpot Aggregator, will join this integration soon. The entire product connection will plan quickly, but an MVP version of the triple integration is accessible now.

The advantage of this integration is that new clients, who connect to Game Aggregator, will also be able to receive a sports betting platform at the same time, without having to additionally integrate and manage a second API or iFrame. Current Game Aggregator clients can now receive the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook with minimal technical upgrades in a short time. At this time, SOFTSWISS is helping handle all of the additional technical development for current clients.

This innovation opens up a new phase of development for both products within the SOFTSWISS product ecosystem and the iGaming market. The two products had not initially been planned to interact with each other, but industry demand for combined casino and sports betting products brought the teams together for a new solution.

According to Heads of Products, it was not obvious at first to imagine how exactly the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and the Sportsbook Platform could interact. Gaming sessions in casinos are shorter than in sports betting. However, despite initial doubts, the integration went better forward. The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook has maintained its functionality, product quality, and diverse bonus offering, while the Game Aggregator will fully maintain its high level of customer service.

See also: SOFTSWISS announces commentator Kostya “Leniniw” Sivko as Brand Ambassador

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, commented: “Integrating the Sportsbook Platform with the Game Aggregator is a major step along the path to a ‘one-stop shop’ outside the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform. The growth of the product portfolio, the software products complementing each other, and combining into a common ‘gateway’ is a logical decision. Our products are different, and the Sportsbook team has done a laborious job of integrating the functionality of the two systems. Thanks to this effort and shared interest, we have a complete and user-friendly solution, which we are happy to offer clients.”

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, highlighted: “For us, it was a completely new experience. Going into a new integration is not easy because it is usually impossible to predict the result. But thanks to the Game Aggregator’s support and functionality, recognised as one of the best in the iGaming market, the process went perfectly. All the difficulties we expected were easily overcome, exceeding expectations. We also launched the integration process with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator and planned to present the MVP version of it at the SBC Summit in Barcelona. As for the Game Aggregator and Sportsbook, our clients can already take advantage of the integration.”

See also: What will be the next for crypto gaming? SOFTSWISS H1 overview

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is a feature-rich platform with thousands of various games for online casinos and sportsbooks. The unique service, advanced technical support and rich content which we offer our clients are highly regarded by the iGaming community and industry awards.

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook is a software platform that enhances your online sports betting business. The product stands out for its innovative solutions, which include a variety of exclusive bonuses and gamification of the player experience. The Sportsbook Platform lets you bet on more than 80 sports, including esports. The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook supports three types of integration, including iFrame, API and integration via the Game Aggregator.

You can see both of these software products along with other SOFTSWISS products at the SBC Summit 2022 in Barcelona, Spain, on 20-22 September. The company will be stationed at Booth B12. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the new integration, meet the company’s representatives, and make new deals.

See also: Tatyana Kaminskaya: “We want our product to be a comprehensive solution that creates opportunities for casino platforms”