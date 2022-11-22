SOFTSWISS Sportsbook named winner at SBC Awards Latinoamerica

SOFTSWISS Sportsbook won the Rising Star in Sports Betting award at the SBC Awards Latinoamerica.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, the innovative sports betting software platform, has been named the Rising Star in Sports Betting at the SBC Awards Latinoamerica.

The SBC Awards Latinoamerica recognised the outstanding companies representing the industry in the region, with winners named at a prestigious ceremony in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida.

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook is designed to provide unique and flexible solutions to clients alongside limitless growth opportunities and value to fans. Features of the platform include covering over 1,200 markets and sports betting on 180+ sports, pre-match and in-play betting, exclusive sports bonuses, live broadcasts, seamless wallet integration and gamified player experience.

In addition, the Sportsbook Platform and SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, a comprehensive content hub, went live in September 2022 with a cross-product integration creating the choice for clients to use both systems simultaneously.

Aleksander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, said: “We are very excited about this award. This is not only a sign of recognition for our innovative, flexible and gamified product in the industry, but it is also, first and foremost, an outstanding recognition for the Sportsbook Platform team members.

“I am grateful to everyone who works on improving SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, and we will continue to delight our clients with further novelties.”

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook is a software platform that enhances your online sports betting business. The product stands out for its innovative solutions, which include a variety of exclusive bonuses and gamification of the player experience.

