Soft2Bet has been recognised as “Best iGaming Solutions Provider” in Romania

The company received the award at the 12th edition of the Reunion of Gambling Professionals.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has been recognised as the Best iGaming Solutions Provider in Romania at the 12th edition of the Reunion of Gambling Professionals. Highlighting its excellence in the region, the company’s brand, Don.ro, received the title of Best New Launch of 2024, reinforcing Soft2Bet’s reputation for delivering innovative and tailored solutions to Romanian players.

“Soft2Bet has established itself as a global leader in the iGaming industry by developing brands and delivering solutions tailored to the unique needs of local markets,” said the company.

In addition, Soft2Bet said they have exceeded expectations for both operators and players alike. In Romania, this dedication is exemplified by the success of Don.ro, a brand designed to set new standards in player experience and engagement.

Launched earlier this year, Don.ro offers players an intuitive design, a diverse gaming portfolio featuring over 3944 slot games, table games, live dealer options, and unique engagement tools. Powered by Soft2Bet’s proprietary Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), the platform combines entertainment with cutting-edge technology to deliver an unmatched user experience.

Yoel Zuckerberg, chief product officer at Soft2Bet, remarked: “These awards are a testament to Soft2Bet’s position as a leader in the iGaming industry. They highlight our commitment to innovation, quality, and creating solutions that resonate with local markets.

“The success of Don.ro reflects not only our ability to deliver tailored, high-quality brands for the Romanian market but also our broader vision of redefining gaming experiences. We’re proud to be recognised for our efforts and are excited to strengthen our presence in Romania with new and innovative offerings.”