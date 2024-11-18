Soft2Bet’s Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA) recognised by SiGMA Europe Awards

The prize rewards companies that have led the industry in providing unique and innovative products to players.

Last week, MEGA was recognised as the “Unique Selling Point” at the B2B SiGMA Europe Awards.

Press release.- Soft2Bet’s API-based, standalone product MEGA was recognised as the “Unique Selling Point” at the B2B SiGMA Europe Awards ceremony that took place in Malta on November 11. According to the company, the award once again highlights Soft2Bet’s focus on innovation and data-driven igaming solutions that drive engagement and player retention levels.

The prize rewards companies that have led the industry in providing unique and innovative products to players. It also recognises the high-level execution of strategic goals and the ability of companies like Soft2Bet to provide cutting-edge solutions and launch ground-breaking innovations that drive engagement and revenues for its B2B partners. This latest SiGMA Europe prize also complements the numerous nominations and awards it has won in recent years at the EGR Nordics, SBC, Global Gaming, igaming Sword and other high-level industry awards.

Martin Collins, chief business development Officer at Soft2Bet, commented: “It’s always a great satisfaction to receive an award that recognises all the work that has been put into delivering MEGA. As a company that is firmly focused on the future, Soft2Bet continually innovates and enhances the user experience to produce strong growth and revenues.”

This SiGMA Europe Award recognises Soft2Bet’s significant contribution to online gambling and follows the SiGMA East Europe Outstanding Contribution in Gaming Award the company received for Soft2Bet Invest, the igaming Innovation Fund it launched this year that provides financial and business support to igaming and casual gaming entrepreneurs who have the same drive for innovation and growth as Soft2Bet.

