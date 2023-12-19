Soft2Bet’s Don.ro launches in Romania

The new site is powered by Soft2Bet’s online casino and sportsbook platform and will benefit from Soft2Bet’s Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA).

Press release.- Soft2Bet announced the launch of its latest B2C brand Don.ro in Romania. The new site is powered by Soft2Bet’s online casino and sportsbook platform and will benefit from Soft2Bet’s Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), the group’s unique gamification technology that drives engagement, volumes, and revenues.

The launch is one of Soft2Bet’s pioneering projects as it represents the group’s first foray into the Romanian market, setting a new benchmark for online gaming in the region.

Don.ro will provide unique online sports betting and gaming products to Romanian players and is operated by Balkanix Limited and its proprietary platform licensed by ONJN, the Romanian gambling regulator, ensuring a secure entertainment experience for players. Don.ro’s sports betting product promises exceptional odds across a multitude of sports events, while its casino products offer an extensive selection of more than 1200 slot games, table games, and live dealer experiences. The platform’s welcome bonuses are designed to cater to both sports bettors and casino enthusiasts.

“We are proud to introduce Don.ro to the vibrant Romanian gaming community,” stated Yoel Zuckerberg, Chief Product Officer of Soft2Bet. “Our mission is to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, and Don.ro embodies that vision. We’re confident that it will become the go-to platform for players seeking quality, variety, and excitement.