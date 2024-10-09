David Yatom Hay, Soft2Bet: “The most important thing for us right now is to make sure that we innovate”

During SBC Summit Lisbon 2024, David Yatom Hay, General Counsel at Soft2Bet, spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s latest developments, the markets they are focusing on and their plans for the future.

Exclusive interview.- Soft2Bet was a key participant at the SBC Summit Lisbon 2024. During the event, the company not only showcased its latest innovations but also had several team members participate in various panels, talks, and workshops.

One of the members of the company who actively participated during the event was David Yatom Hay, general counsel at Soft2Bet. On the final day of the event, David took time out for an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News to talk about Soft2Bet’s participation at SBC Summit 2024, the markets they are focusing on and the company’s plans for the future.

As regards the company’s performance at the event, David said: “Everybody is interested in Soft2Bet and in what we have to offer. I think our unique technology is something that we hear a lot about, and everybody’s telling us ‘You got big.’ They didn’t hear about us like two, or three years ago. Now we’re like one of the biggest names in the industry.

“For me, it’s a huge compliment because we’ve done a lot of work to bring us to where we at, a lot of qualified and wonderful individuals working for the company on our products, on our design, licensing expansion. It’s been an amazing ride and I just hope we’re gonna replicate this success further on.”

David then talked about the products the company showcased at SBC Summit Lisbon and highlighted the Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA). “It is our take on gamification. You have traditional gamification, which is basically tournaments and matches and these sorts of things, and we’ve taken this a little bit differently. We have actual games that we use to create a loyalty mechanism, and we’ve been pushing that with new varieties and new versions,” he said.

During the event, the company hosted a workshop where senior sales manager, Ben Scobie-Trumper, showed visitors how this gamification solution can provide ·a unique user experience that increases engagement, loyalty, lifetime values and revenue for operators.·

As regards the new markets Soft2Bet is focusing on, David told Focus Gaming News: “We’ve expanded our footprint to North America. We’re just about to launch in Ontario, Canada. We’ve applied for a New Jersey licence and we’re hopeful that it will be coming up very soon. We also launched in Mexico and we’re continuing with that footprint in Europe; Greece is coming up very soon as well and many more. We’re looking at other places as well.”

At the end of the interview, David took a moment to reflect on the company’s current position and its plans for the future and he said: ” I think the most important thing for us right now is to make sure that we innovate. I think that Soft2Bet has taken the industry from something very generic to something completely different for the user. I think that we need to keep up and keep on pushing and doing and hopefully that’s what we’ll do in the future.”

He also referred to Soft2Bet Invest, a €50m igaming Innovation Fund that the company launched earlier this year to support innovative igaming and casual gaming companies and provide financial and business support to entrepreneurs.

“I want operators to do the same because we need to change to keep everything alive and to keep this an interesting industry. We want to keep the players coming and that takes also a lot from us. I’m hopeful we’ll see more interesting and beautiful things in the future,” he added.