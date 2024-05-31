Snoqualmie Casino to hold hotel expansion topping-off ceremony

The Washington Venue will place its highest beam on the hotel tower on June 14.

US.- Snoqualmie Casino, in Washington State, has announced a milestone in its hotel, convention center, restaurant and spa expansion. It will hold a topping-off ceremony on June 14 to place the highest beam on the new hotel tower.

The casino announced its $400m expansion project in July 2022. It includes a new hotel, expanded gaming floor, spa, a 2,000-seat entertainment and convention centre, parking and two restaurants with a third to open later.

Snoqualmie Casino features Washington’s first sportsbook, nearly 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, and 55 classic table games, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Last year, it announced the renewal of its longstanding partnership with the Seattle Seahawks, which began 15 years ago when Snoqualmie Casino opened.

See also: Angel of the Winds Casino partners with University of Washington Athletics