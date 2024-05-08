Angel of the Winds Casino partners with University of Washington Athletics

The casino will secure marketing and promotional rights across the University of Washington’s athletic programmes.

US.- The Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians and its Angel of the Winds Casino Resort have announced a multi-year partnership with University of Washington (UW) Athletics. The venue will become the official casino resort partner statewide for the Huskies.

Washington’s Angel of the Winds Casino Resort will secure marketing and promotional rights across the University of Washington’s athletic programmes. This includes high-visibility branding at Husky Stadium, Alaska Airlines Arena and other athletic facilities. It also includes presence during game broadcasts and various digital platforms.

Eric White, chairman of The Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians, said: “As huge supporters of local athletics, we are incredibly excited to kick off this partnership with UW Athletics. This is a dynamic alliance that not only represents a significant milestone for our casino resort but also for Huskies fans and the wider community. We believe this is a great opportunity to share the Stillaguamish tribal history and culture that has been in this area since time immemorial.”

Brandon Forbis, general manager of Huskies Sports Properties, added: “This new relationship with the Stillaguamish Tribe and Angel of the Winds Resort Casino opens up exciting avenues to enhance our programs and engage with our fans in new, innovative ways. We look forward to a collaborative partnership that aligns with our university’s pursuit of athletic and academic excellence, while also exposing the Husky community to the rich culture of the Stillaguamish people.”